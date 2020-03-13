Search

People demand referendum to decide future of divided council

PUBLISHED: 06:49 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:49 13 March 2020

Archant

Around 200 people have demanded a referendum which could see voters call for the resignation of their town's divided council.

Connaught Hall in Attleborough was a packed house on Thursday evening as parishioners had their say on Attleborough Town Council and the heated saga which has left it in disarray.

Recent weeks have seen two councillors, Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer, stripped of their committee roles over claims of 'harassment, bullying and intimidation' - allegations they strongly deny.

The row has split the 15-strong council distinctly in two, with eight members - including the mayor, Tony Crouch - supporting the motion against Miss Taylor and Mr Tyrer when it was tabled last month.

The remaining seven members, including the accused pair, chose not to vote having assumed the result a foregone conclusion and disputed the legitimacy of the process.

But at a parish meeting led by Breckland councillors for Attleborough, Tristan Ashby and Rhodri Oliver, the town's electorate was invited to debate the council's future amid increasingly uncertain times.

Following a period of intense debate and discussion lasting more than two hours, those in attendance had the opportunity to approve parish polls - referendum-style questions which require a 'yes' or 'no answer.

They voted almost unanimously - with one abstention - for a parish poll with the wording as follows: 'Should all serving town councillors of Attleborough Town Council immediately resign to allow for new elections of Attleborough Town Council?'

Mr Tyrer, who has also been ousted from his role as deputy mayor, agreed the resignation of the entire council was the only way forward.

'I really cannot believe this whole situation - it beggars belief,' he said.

'The town council is broken and not working. It is dysfunctional and the only way to solve that, in my view, is to reboot and start again.'

A second, unanimously approved parish poll read: 'Should there be an investigation into whether or not the council is following its rules and procedures?'

The poll proposals will now be lodged with Breckland Council, who decide whether it is valid to put them to the public.

However, the results of parish polls are non-binding and town councillors would not have to resign even if parishioners vote in favour of them doing so.

