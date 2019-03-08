Academy in market town on the grow given go ahead for its own expansion

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy Attleborough Academy

An academy in a rapidly-expanding market town is to experience some growth of its own, after being granted permission to add a new building to its site.

Attleborough Academy unveiled plans for a two-storey teaching block and entrance way earlier this year, which would replace a number of mobile classrooms on its site.

This scheme has now been given the go ahead by Breckland Council’s planning committee, who voted it through on Monday.

The new building, which will front the school, sill also provide a new drama studio and space for its special educational needs team.

Neil McShane, principal of the academy, said: “The new building fits within our master plan for the site which sets out our exciting vision for a new sixth form, community and enterprise centre and sports village.

“This longer-term plan will enable us to provide an outstanding learning environment for rising numbers of students in years to come.”