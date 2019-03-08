Search

New vision for city park's famous landmark unveiled

PUBLISHED: 14:26 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 23 July 2019

Part of Eaton Park's pavilion could become the home for Art 4 Youth Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

One of the most striking landmarks of a Norwich park could soon be transformed into a place for disadvantaged children to learn the arts.

Alyona Hogg and Terri Martin of Art 4 Youth at the Young Norfolk Arts Trust exhibition at The Forum. Picture: ArchantAlyona Hogg and Terri Martin of Art 4 Youth at the Young Norfolk Arts Trust exhibition at The Forum. Picture: Archant

The grade II listed quadrant pavilion has stood in the heart of Eaton Park since 1920s, but in recent years much of the buildings have gone largely unused.

Now, Art 4 Youth, a non-profit organisation that offers art classes to children free of charge, has applied to transform one of the former changing rooms of the pavilion into its new headquarters.

Currently based at Wensum Community Centre, the group is hoping the park will be able to provide them a permanent home of their own - in an ideal setting to nourish creativity.

Alyona Hogg, Art 4 Youth founder, said: "I live nearby and have been looking for a building for some time and have often looked at the quadrant and wondered what if.

"If we are given permission it would be the perfect location - we'd be in the middle of a beautiful park where we can make use of the wonderful environment around us. It would be the perfect place for creativity."

Ms Hogg hopes to make use of the north west part of the pavilion, previously used as changing facilities. However it is believed to have been redundant for around 25 years.

Should permission be granted, the group would then begin fundraising to make the vision a reality - which Ms Hogg said could cost around £500,000.

She said: "We have a huge list of things we could do to fundraise but have had to put them somewhat on the back burner until we know whether we can use the building."

The project would require a series of changes to the interior of the building, including removing masonry walls, removing a shower area and installing new walls.

Ms Hogg added: "If we could make this happen it really would be ideal - the children who come to our classes would have so much around them to inspire them, we could fuse creativity with sport at the park and it would be just perfect."

Art 4 Youth was founded in June 2017 and works with children aged between seven and 16 from financially challenging backgrounds. Further information can be found at norwichart.co.uk

