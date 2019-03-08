Search

Are these the best new buildings in Broadland?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 September 2019

The seven nominees for the Broadland Design Awards. Picture: BDC/Jon Boon

The seven nominees for the Broadland Design Awards. Picture: BDC/Jon Boon

BDC/Jon Boon

Are these the very best new buildings in Broadland?

That is the question a panel of councillors in the district are being asked to answer, after a string of newly-built homes were shortlisted for awards nods by the council.

Every other year, Broadland District Council compiles a list of the best designed new-builds in the district, before presenting awards to the best of the best.

Broadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Parkside Drive Picture: BDCBroadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Parkside Drive Picture: BDC

The Broadland Design Awards celebrate the best buildings completed in the past two years, based on the contributions they have made to the local area.

Seven projects have been shortlisted for the awards, which on this occasion have solely focused on residential buildings, which councillors will judge later this week.

Broadland Design Awards nominees 2019: School Road Picture: BDCBroadland Design Awards nominees 2019: School Road Picture: BDC

The seven nominees are as follows:

Broadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Sienna Belles Picture: BDCBroadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Sienna Belles Picture: BDC

Parkside Drive development, Old Catton

Designed by Norwich-based architects A-Squared, the develop consists of seven houses, built on the former site of Repton House.

Broadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Dial House. Picture: BDCBroadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Dial House. Picture: BDC

The development is described by officers as having "adopted a contemporary take on traditional house design using materials found elsewhere in the conservation area to ensure it sits within context".

Broadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Yardleigh House. Picture: BDCBroadland Design Awards nominees 2019: Yardleigh House. Picture: BDC

35 School Road, Drayton

Built on the site of a former office building, 35 School Road was designed by architects SMG.

Broadland Design Awards nominee 7 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville. Picture: Jon BoonBroadland Design Awards nominee 7 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville. Picture: Jon Boon

Its entry reads: "This is a contemporary dwelling which uses a mixture of traditional materials - red brick and cream render - with more modern materials and form.

"The site is elevated and the first floor living room takes advantage of the extensive views to the rear."

Broadland Design Awards nominee 8 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville. Picture: Jon BoonBroadland Design Awards nominee 8 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville. Picture: Jon Boon

Sienna Belles, Scotch Hill, Taverham

Built on an area of unmanaged woodland, this house includes a 'glass box' living area with a 'timber box' providing bedrooms.

Its entry reads: "The new house is contemporary in design and takes advantage of the sloping site so it appears single storey from some points."

It was designed by DFAL

The Dial, Reepham

The development is made up of 11 homes within the grounds of the grade II listed Dial House in Reepham and is on land previously used for outbuildings and a swimming pool.

Its entry reads: "The surrounding conservation area features tightly grouped historic buildings of largely red brick construction under clay pantiled roofs and this new development echoes these materials and density to create a modern ambience."

It was designed by James Henman

Yardleigh House, Kerdiston Road, Reepham

Designed by Graham Craske, Yardleigh House is described as being built with a "neo-Georgian design", aiming to have the appearance of a traditional country house.

Its entry reads: "The careful detailing and choice of materials contribute to the success of the building and the brick boundary walls with traditional railings to front complement the building."

7 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville

Designed by Jon Boon Architects, this home was built to passive house standards, the same eco-friendly designs as on Goldsmith Street in Norwich.

Its entry reads: "The timber-framed passive house envelope was constructed by Beattie Passive, with the remainder of the work being self-build. There is also provision for electric car charging by solar panels on the roof."

Church Barn, 8 Church Farm Close, Weston Longville

Originally intended as a barn conversion, the plan was abandoned when it became apparent the environmental standards of a passive house - a low energy building performance standard - could not be met through this method.

Its entry reads: "The building was designed to meet passive house standards, creating a dwelling that uses little energy."

It was also designed by Jon Boon architects.

