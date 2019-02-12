Can you help prepare homes for vulnerable Syrian refugees in Norfolk?

Norfolk County Council is appealing for donations of furniture and household items to support the Syrian refugee resettlement programme. Picture: PA Images Belga/PA Images

Help Syrian refugees feel at home in Norfolk by donating furniture and household items.

Norfolk County Council voted in July 2018 to support the government’s vulnerable persons resettlement programme by welcoming 100 Syrian refugees over the next two years.

Council Leader councillor Andrew Proctor said: “People in Norfolk have already been very generous in their support of this programme, and it has made a huge difference to the lives of our new arrivals, so thank you very much for that.

“We would be very happy to accept any further donations to help our new Syrian residents settle down in our county.”

There is currently a particular need for white goods, including fridges, freezers and washing machines, as well as bed frames, wardrobes, chests of drawers and bedside cabinets.

Norfolk County Council is also looking to rent available properties for the refugee arrivals, as part of an initiative run in partnership with Norwich City Council’s LetNCC scheme.

People can inform the county council of available items or property by visiting: www.gov.uk/help-refugees.

Smaller items can be taken in a box to any Norfolk County Council library marked ‘PFA Team, NML’.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer their time to support Syrian refugees can find out more on the council’s volunteering website.