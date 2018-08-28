Search

Anti-Brexit bus comes to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 20 December 2018

An anti-Brexit bus arrives in Norwich. Photograph: BollocksBus/Twitter.

Archant

The national ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ bus has come to Norwich.

The bus has been crowdfunded by thousands of people opposed to Brexit, as an answer to the bus which the Leave campaign used during the EU referendum.

The bus was stationed outside City Hall on the morning of Thursday, December 20.

Rob Colwell, chair of Norfolk for Europe said: “Brexit is sucking the lifeblood out of our politics. People are tired of the debates and political squabbling and want it all over with.

“Theresa May’s deal is the only deal on offer, but it bears no resemblance to what people were promised, it will make most people poorer, and will do real damage to our economy and society.

“There is still time for our government to stop Brexit and get back to sorting out the nation’s real problems. Surely it is time to ask the people whether this deal is really what they want.”

