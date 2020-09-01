Search

Breckland Council’s chief executive announces plans to step down

PUBLISHED: 15:47 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 September 2020

Breckland Council�s chief executive, Anna Graves, announces plans to step down. Photo: Matt Keal Photography

Breckland Council�s chief executive, Anna Graves, announces plans to step down. Photo: Matt Keal Photography

Matt Keal Photography

A Norfolk district council’s chief executive has announced plans to step down, after six years in the job.

Anna Graves, joint chief executive of Breckland and South Holland Councils, is to step down from her role during the autumn.

Ms Graves said: “This decision is very personal to me and has been brought forward through my experience during the Covid pandemic and reflecting on what’s most important in my life.

“It’s a very challenging decision as I’ve enjoyed the depth and variety of my work across two very different councils in quite different counties.

“I’m immensely proud of both councils’ achievements which have been due to dedicated, committed and fantastic staff, and strong political leadership.”

Leader of Breckland Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen said: “It is with regret that we see Anna leaving Breckland Council, but her planned departure is a great step forward for her.

“She has served Breckland well and we are grateful to her for the support and drive she has given to the council.”

