Anglia Square revamp could create 500 new jobs and pump £40m into economy, say Norwich City Council officers

A decision over the future of Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The controversial revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square has the potential to create more than 500 new jobs, while people living in the new homes could spend up to £40m a year, council officers have said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A decision over the plans for Anglia Square will be taken on Thursday, December 6. Photo: Weston Homes A decision over the plans for Anglia Square will be taken on Thursday, December 6. Photo: Weston Homes

Officers at Norwich City Council are recommending the planning committee gives the £271m scheme the go-ahead when it meets at City Hall on Thursday, December 6.

The plans from Weston Homes, along with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, would see buildings in the shopping complex replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, a hotel, car parks, a 20-storey tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

Council officers say that the proposal is “finely balanced”, but say the level of economic and social benefits, would “outweigh” the harm of the development on the setting of historic landmarks.

A report which will go before councillors details the predicted economic and employment benefits of the scheme, which would take eight years to build if it gets the go-ahead.

They say construction would directly employ 250 to 300 workers on site per day - an 8pc increase in the number of construction jobs in the city.

And they say, once Anglia Square is revamped and re-opened, there would be 536 to 763 full and part-time jobs in the shops, offices, bars, hotel and so on. There are currently about 200 to 250 jobs there.

Officers also say it is estimated that the households of the 1,250 new homes planned could generate between £23.2m to £40.7m a year in spending on food and drink, clothes, footwear and household goods, services and leisure and cultural activities.

They say: “A significant proportion of this spending is likely to be retained in the Anglia Square, Magdalen Street and St Augustines Street Large District Centre and within Norwich city centre.”

The city council has received 939 comments on the original proposals and the revised plans. Of that number, 767 objected and 120 supported it.

Objectors include Historic England, the Norwich Society, the Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral, Castle Mall, Cathedral Magdalen and St Augustine’s Neighbourhood Forum and St Augustine’s Community Together Residents’ Association.

MORE: Crunch time for Anglia Square: How did we get here and what happens next?