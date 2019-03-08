Search

Advanced search

Issues which will be at heart of Anglia Square inquiry are revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:03 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 05 November 2019

Plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The inspector who will recommend whether Norwich's controversial £275m Anglia Square redevelopment should happen has revealed the key matters he will consider at next year's planning inquiry.

Ian Gibson, former Labour MP for Norwich North.; Photo: Denise Bradley.Ian Gibson, former Labour MP for Norwich North.; Photo: Denise Bradley.

Air quality, the scheme's viability and whether it fits government policies over supplying homes, building a strong economy and conserving and enhancing the historic environment will be among considerations.

Norwich City Council's planning committee had granted permission to Weston Homes for the redevelopment of the shopping complex more than a year ago.

But the government announced it was calling in the decision, after a request from Historic England, which feared the impact of the development - and its 20-storey tower - on the character of Norwich.

The call-in will see an inspector hold almost three weeks of hearings, starting on January 28, before making a recommendation to the communities secretary on whether the scheme should go-ahead or not.

You may also want to watch:

The minister could decide to go with their recommendation - or ignore it.

It will now be up to the inspector to hear the cases of those for and against the development, which includes 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel, the tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

At a pre-inquiry meeting on Tuesday inspector David Prentis outlined the form the hearings would take - and the specific matters the Secretary of State had asked to be informed about.

Those issues include supply of housing, the vitality of town centres, the historic environment, air quality and building a strong economy.

The meeting at City Hall was attended by representatives from Weston Homes, Norwich City Council, Historic England, Norwich Cycling Campaign, Norwich Greens, a group of Labour councillors who were against the plans, Norwich Over The Water Party and Clive Lewis's office.

Ian Gibson, former Norwich North MP, asked what would happen if a new government gets in and changes policies, such as over affordable housing.

Mr Prentis said: "In the event that policy changes before the end of the inquiry, then we will have to deal with that."

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

They have raved about their burgers, but how good is Pedro’s replacement?

Harry's burger bar in Norwich Credit: James Randle

Plans for gun shop next to nursery set to be approved despite opposition

The front unit at Hungate Court in Beccles would be used for a gun shop provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Greta Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists