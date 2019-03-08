Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene on decision

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes Weston Homes

A huge question mark has been place over whether the multi-million pound development of Anglia Square will go ahead - after the government announced it was calling in the city council’s decision to grant permission.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council bosses said the decision by communities secretary James Brokenshire to scrutinise the decision by City Hall’s planning committee to give the £271m scheme the go-ahead could mean the scheme misses out on £12.2m of government cash.

Mr Brokenshire’s intervention was triggered after Historic England asked the government to get involved because it feared the development’s impact on the character of Norwich, particularly with a 20-storey high tower part of the plans.

It means a planning inspector will now look into the decision and make a recommendation to the communities secretary as to whether the scheme should be allowed to go ahead or not. Mr Brokenshire could decide to go with the inspector’s advice or ignore it.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: “We are very disappointed by this news.

“Not only will it substantially delay progress on a site in desperate need of development, but also make it very unlikely that Norwich will be able to benefit from the £12.2m of government funds already allocated to this development.

“This money would have been used to accelerate the development of the site.

“An independent inspector will now be appointed by the secretary of state to consider the planning application. The inspector will then advise the secretary of state who will then make the final decision on the future of the Anglia Square site.”

The scheme by developer Weston Homes, with investment firm Columbia Threadneedle, would see the shopping centre and neighbouring Sovereign House demolished.

The buildings would be replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel, the tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

It has been approved by seven votes to five by members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee.

But the proposal had been controversial. The city council received 939 comments on the original proposals and the revised plans - which included the tower’s height being cut from 25 storeys to 20 storeys.

Of those who submitted comments during the planning process, 767 objected to the plans and 120 supported them.

Objectors include Historic England, the Norwich Society and the Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral. They say the scheme would damage people’s appreciation of the Norman castle, the medieval cathedral, the Roman Catholic cathedral, City Hall and medieval churches.

Officers had said, although the development and the tower would cause harm, a “compelling case” had been made, with “economic and social benefits” for the city.

They said, once Anglia Square is revamped and re-opened, there would be 536 to 763 full and part-time jobs in the shops, offices, bars, hotel and so on. There are currently about 200 to 250 jobs there.

The £12.2m for the scheme had been awarded through the government’s housing infrastructure fund to help pay for the demolition and development work at the complex.