Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councillors fear they will be barred from meetings under tightening of rules at Norfolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 09:30 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 07 March 2019

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats

Opposition councillors at Norfolk County Council have criticised a tightening of rules which would bar some councillors from parts of meetings and could stop them seeing council documents.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil PerryAndrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Councillors have been given fresh legal advice that, where a decision is made to exclude the press and public from a meeting - such as when confidential matters are discussed - councillors not on the committee will also have to leave.

And the head of democratic services can withhold documents from councillors containing exempt information, such as relating to individuals or the terms of a proposed contract.

But Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said it risked another “incinerator fiasco”. The decision to award a contract for the Saddlebow burner was made by the Conservative cabinet in 2011, but was overturned by full council in 2014, leaving a £30m plus bill.

Mr Roper said: “The council is spending vast amounts of public money and the public and the councillors that they elected, whatever their political colour, have every right to understand what that money is being spent on. The public interest must be paramount.”

Labour group leader Steve Morphew, said: “We’ll be watching this closely as we instinctively feel uncomfortable with moves like this. If it is an attempt to hide things that should be in public we’ll be the first to cry foul.”

But Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said the exclusion of press and public, and, therefore councillors not on the committee, only happens in “exceptional circumstances” and after a public interest test.

He said: “The council’s newly appointed chief legal officer, having attended a few meetings, felt the need to write to members to clarify the legal position that councillors who are not members of a committee have no right to remain in the meeting when the press and public are excluded and this is the advice that the council will be following from now on.”

His administration intends to return to a cabinet system of governance from May and he said: “This reminder to councillors of all parties is just the council highlighting that it wishes to maintain stronger governance and make it more transparent whilst remaining as committed as ever to having and transacting as much council business as possible in the public domain.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Dangerous dog spared after breaking a woman’s thumb outside village shop

Peter Cuff appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Charity pub quiz raises more than £1800 for playground equipment

Crown pub staff and regulars handing over cash raised from weekly quizzes to members of Sheringham Playpark Revamp group. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR

Norwich City pair nominated for Sky Bet monthly awards for February

City head coach Daniel Farke and striker Teemu Pukki - both up for monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists