Outrage over 80 homes planned at town's beauty spot

Plans to build scores of new homes on grazing land for horses have seen outcry over the risk of �urban sprawl� in Attleborough. Photo: Google Streetview Archant

Plans to build scores of new homes on grazing land for horses have sparked an outcry over the risk of "urban sprawl" in a Norfolk town.

Developers have applied to build 80 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses on land near Blackthorn Road, in Attleborough.

And the proposals, suggested for a site south of the A11, have seen residents object on Breckland Council's planning website, fearing the loss of their "one remaining oasis".

One Attleborough resident commented: "There are enough [houses] in Attleborough with the sprawl along London Road and proposals east of there. We moved from Norwich to be here and do not want to swap one urban sprawl for another."

A resident of Blackthorn Road described the site as an "area of natural beauty", and said: "Young children have learned to ride their bikes, see animals in the fields and experience the wonder and enjoy the antics of new foals and lambs each spring. I can see few advantages in this development other than the developers profit."

And they asked the council to consider "retaining this one remaining oasis before it is lost forever".

Another resident, who works as a GP, said: "Attleborough cannot cope with doubling its size. All medical and dental services locally and in wider Norfolk are underwater with care provision."

However, in a design statement on behalf of the applicants, developers said the vision for the group of homes included walking and cycle paths as well as open green spaces, and that hedges and trees would be retained.

But Sam Overton, from Blackthorn Road, said: "Another 80 houses just outside my front door? No, thank you!"

They added: "Attleborough is already struggling to support the residents it has and the mention of green space does nothing to make this any more attractive."

Gina Lopes, from Attleborough Town Council, said the council objected to the plans on the grounds of loss of green space, and the location - outside the town's development boundary.

Planning agent Brown & Co described the 3.8-hectare site as "conveniently located" and "immediately adjacent" to the town's settlement boundary.

Councillors will make a decision at a planning committee meeting on Monday, October 28.