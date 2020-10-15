Anger as next phase of golf course redevelopment to see mature trees felled

Hellesdon councillors David King and Shelagh Gurney. Picture: Richard Gill Richard Gill

Plans for the latest phase of a former golf course’s redevelopment have prompted anger over the potential loss of several mature trees.

Architects' image of the Persimmon development on the former Royal Norwich Golf Club in Hellesdon. Image: Concept Architecture Architects' image of the Persimmon development on the former Royal Norwich Golf Club in Hellesdon. Image: Concept Architecture

Homebuilders Persimmon has unveiled its vision for the second stage of its development on the former Royal Golf Course in Hellesdon, which will see another 166 homes built on the site.

The developer already has outline permission to build up to 1,000 homes on the site off Drayton High Road and a number of these have already been built.

But a reserved matters application for the next phase of the scheme has prompted anger from councillors - over the removal of several mature trees and a perceived lack of consultation from the developer.

In a joint statement, Shelagh Gurney and David King, who represent Hellesdon at parish and district level, said: “We remain highly concerned about a number of planning and environmental issues which we feel could and should have been addressed had there been any constructive dialogue beforehand.

The former Royal Norwich golf course in Hellesdon, which is being developed by Persimmon Picture: Denise Bradley The former Royal Norwich golf course in Hellesdon, which is being developed by Persimmon Picture: Denise Bradley

“These related to issues such as an increased number of mature and health trees destined for felling, design layout for housing and roads, drainage proposals and health and safety issues.”

The councillors, who have called in the application to Broadland’s planning committee, have also called on the council to place an emergency tree preservation order on the site.

They added that there had been “public outcry” over the latest application, particularly over the proposed tree felling.

If approved, the development would see six individual trees and a further seven “groups” across the site - though the homeowner was unable to specify how many these groups consisted of.

But a spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: “Any trees proposed to be removed are strictly in accordance with the outline planning approval, and our current application would enable the retention of some trees that were permitted to be removed within that outline approval.

“Several mature trees are being retained and have been incorporated into the proposed layout.

“It is difficult to quantify the specific number of trees, but significant areas of trees are proposed to be fully or partly retained. The level of mitigation will be determined by the outcome of our planning application which includes provision for new planting within the landscape proposals”