Speed bumps made taller after blunder meant they were too low to slow traffic

PUBLISHED: 13:57 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 05 June 2019

Julie Brociek-Coulton, county and city councillor for Sewell ward. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A blunder which saw speed bumps installed which were too low to slow traffic has been corrected - but businesses affected by road closures will not be compensated.

A blunder which saw speed bumps installed which were too low to slow traffic has been corrected. Picture: Victoria PertusaA blunder which saw speed bumps installed which were too low to slow traffic has been corrected. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Six humps were installed in Waterloo Road and five in Angel Road, during work between July and September last year, as part of a £320,000 scheme.

But county councillors and people living in the area were concerned the cycle-friendly road humps were not installed correctly.

They said the humps did little to slow down traffic.

Council officers investigated and discovered that some of the humps, which should have been 75mm high, were a mere 35mm tall.

One of the humps in Angel Road before the work to make it higher. Byline: Sonya Duncan.One of the humps in Angel Road before the work to make it higher. Byline: Sonya Duncan.

So, contractor Tarmac was asked to do the work again.

That work has now been done, with Tarmac covering the costs.

But parts of Magpie Road and Angel Road had to be closed once again, so that the work to raise the height of the humps could be done.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, county and city councillor for Sewell ward, said she had highlighted that the humps were not doing their job in July last year.

She welcomed the work which had been done to improve them.

She said: "Myself, [fellow county councillor] Steve Morphew and a group of residents had complained about how low they were, because they just weren't slowing traffic at all.

"It is so much better now. They actually are proper humps, rather than pimples, so I think it's really good that it's been done and the council hasn't had to pay for that.

"However, this has had an impact on businesses, which have had to put up with two lots of road closures, and I do wonder whether some compensation for them would have been appropriate."

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich, the Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council partnership behind the scheme, said: "A formal audit of the work is due to take place in the next few weeks but, following an initial inspection of the site, we are confident that Tarmac has addressed the issues identified with the original construction of the speed humps.

"We understand disruption of any kind is frustrating for those affected but, unfortunately, we aren't able to offer financial compensation relating to work on the public highway."

