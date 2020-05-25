Search

Analysis: Dominic Cummings had options - the majority of us didn’t

PUBLISHED: 17:55 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 25 May 2020

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media after making a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, following calls for him to be sacked over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday May 25, 2020. Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family - apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son - while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Statement. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Wow - Dominic Cummings appears human!

His press conference will have left many in Westminster scratching their heads.

“This is not the Dom I know,” said one high up Tory source. He added: “He has never been sorry before.”

The problem is if he didn’t break the rules he certainly did not act in the spirit of them.

Have you sacrificed seeing loved ones? Have you stayed in doors? For most of us the answer is a very firm “yes”.

He clearly was in a tricky situation. But he is also a very public figure who is paid a great deal.

Unlike most of us he does not have the chance to be just be “sorry””. It will distract. It already has. Police are already reporting people bringing up his name.

He has come out and said “I did my best”. He had options. The majority of us didn’t.

And beyond that he is the story. He should not be. We have more important things to worry about.

The story is the people who have died. And their families who have mourned.

The NHS has been at breaking point for months. Dominic Cummings has not helped our health service.

