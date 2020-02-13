Search

Amazon Alexa and Google Home can't name Norfolk's new MPs

PUBLISHED: 14:47 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 13 February 2020

Amazon Alexa and Google Home do not seem to remember Sir Norman Lamb and Keith Simpson have both stepped down as MPs. Pictures: Archant/Getty/PA

Amazon Alexa and Google Home do not seem to remember Sir Norman Lamb and Keith Simpson have both stepped down as MPs. Pictures: Archant/Getty/PA

Archant

It's not nice being forgotten... but these digital assistants haven't got the memo about some of Norfolk's new MPs.

The Google home assistant doesn't know who two Norfolk MPs are. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphotoThe Google home assistant doesn't know who two Norfolk MPs are. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Duncan Baker and Jerome Mayhew, two of the new conservative MPs in Norfolk, have been missed off Amazon and Google's tick list when it came to updating its list of serving MPs.

When asking Amazon's Alexa and Google's Home voice-activated assistants, 'who are the current MPs for north Norfolk and Broadland?', the devices do not remember Sir Norman Lamb and Keith Simpson have both stepped down from their roles.

To rub salt in the wound, they know exactly who their fellow Conservative newbie, James Wild, is.

Feeling forgotten, Mr Baker, the current MP for north Norfolk, said: "I shall write her a letter to chivvy her along, as it appears Alexa hasn't had a chance to catch up with the new Conservative MPs yet.

The Amazon Echo assistant doesn't know who two Norfolk MPs are. Picture: PA Wire/ PA ImagesThe Amazon Echo assistant doesn't know who two Norfolk MPs are. Picture: PA Wire/ PA Images

"I'm happy to report if you ask her 'who is Duncan Baker?' she knows straight away, just like so many brilliant constituents I'm helping everyday.

"I imagine she is probably hiding from me because she knows I'd tax her for not paying her fair share in this country!"

Mr Mayhew was contacted for comment.

