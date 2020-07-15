456 new homes in Sprowston get permission despite noise fears

Plans to build almost 500 homes on the edge of Norwich have been given the green light, despite fear of noise and lack of school places. Pictured, the Wroxham Road and Salhouse Road area. Photo: MIKE PAGE Mike Page

Plans to build almost 500 homes on the edge of Norwich have been given permission, despite fear of noise and lack of school places.

Ian Moncur, Conservative member for Sprowston East. Photo: Archant Ian Moncur, Conservative member for Sprowston East. Photo: Archant

Developers submitted a planning application for up to 456 homes, a local centre which could be used for shops, and open spaces at White House Farm, in Sprowston.

And the scheme was approved by councillors at a meeting of Broadland’s planning committee.

Plans were jointly submitted by Persimmon Homes, Hopkins Homes and Taylor Wimpey UK, and sought outline permission for the site - meaning specific details including the design of the houses will be agreed at a later date.

Councillors debated the scheme during a planning meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday, July 15.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, Liberal Democrat councillor for Taverham North on Broadland District Council. Picture: Bethany Whymark Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, Liberal Democrat councillor for Taverham North on Broadland District Council. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Planning manager Nigel Harris said: “It’s a residential-led scheme of up to 456 homes, a local centre, infrastructure and landscaping.”

He said the site was allocated for development in the local plan and would run from Salhouse Road to Wroxham Road.

A report published ahead of the meeting said the properties would be 28pc affordable homes - or a maximum 130 houses of the 456.

But councillors requested guarantees that the open spaces and amount of affordable housing would not be reduced by the developer “in a few months time”.

But the planning manager said he was “comfortable that we will have control over that” and added: “This is an outline planning application with a Section 106 agreement and one of the conditions is affordable housing.”

Sarah Hornbrooke, planning agent from Bidwells, spoke on behalf of the applicant, and told councillors: “It will deliver a sustainable and well-designed addition to Sprowston.”

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, Liberal Democrat councillor for Taverham North, asked where pupils would attend school, as the high school was fully subscribed.

Mr Harris said: “It’s for the county council to provide in their role as education authority and fund through the community infrastructure levy process.”

And Ian Moncur, Conservative member for Sprowston East, said: “My concern is the noise from Sprowston Manor marquee. There doesn’t seem to be as much in the report about that - it seems to be have been brushed over.”

But Mr Harris said it had been addressed “in some detail” and the owners would be involved at the reserved matters stage.

Councillors voted unanimously, with 10 votes in favour of plans.

