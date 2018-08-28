Almost £50,000 to be spent to improve pavement and upgrade bus stops in Thorpe St Andrew
PUBLISHED: 15:28 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 18 December 2018
Almost £50,000 is to be spent to improve the condition of a pavement and upgrade bus stops.
Six weeks of work on Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew, is due to start on Monday, January 7 - the first phase of a bigger project.
Work will be done firstly on the north side of the road and improvement work on the south side will follow in 2019.
As part of the work, the existing bus stops will be upgraded to include user friendly raised kerbs. Temporary bus stops will be in place while those improvements are made.
Norfolk County Council says access to properties will be maintained, but warned there were likely to be some “unavoidable delays” during the work.
They said disruption on the carriageway would be kept to a minimum, with traffic controlled via a mixture of give and take and also via traffic lights while working across the junctions.
The council thanked people for their patience.