Almost 140 new homes to be built in Norfolk - if plans agreed by council

Almost 140 new homes could be built on the edge of a Norfolk town if a council approves plans.

A development of 137 houses and flats in Acle will be considered by Broadland Council's planning committee next week.

The site, which is part of a Norfolk county council scheme to raise millions by building and selling homes on its surplus land, saw initial permission granted for up to 140 homes in May 2018.

But the exact details of the proposal, located off Norwich Road, were kept out of the first application and will be considered by councillors at the meeting on Wednesday, December 18.

The application, from building firm Lovell, appointed on behalf of county council-run property company Repton, is for a mixture of single and two storey dwellings and flats with between one and four bedrooms.

The development will also include 45 affordable homes, or 33pc of the site, in line with the local authority's planning policy.

Council officers recommend the scheme is approved, subject to conditions, but the proposal has faced opposition from residents and Acle Parish Council over the amount of construction traffic and issues with sewage capacity, housing density, bins and parking.

Following a meeting with the developers in June, one neighbour stated in a letter of objection: "I was struck immediately by the fact that no minutes were taken.

"The many concerns raised that evening were not and are not being taken seriously."

Another resident described the plans as "overdevelopment" and said: "[It] will lead to major parking problems."

While another resident said: "We have grave concerns about the impact on services, facilities, transport and wildlife in Acle."

And a spokesperson for the parish council questioned the planned bin collection points and amount of open space in the site, and added: "It is disappointing that so little play equipment is to be provided for so many houses."

While the county council's highways team said they would review their objection if a revised drainage strategy for the site and management plan were provided.

However, Broadland Council's planning officers described the development, "in its revised form" as a "well-designed development" and recommended councillors approve the plans for the site.

Conditions for approval include an "acceptable" surface water and refuse collection strategy. The meeting is being held on Wednesday, December 18 from 9.30am at Thorpe Lodge on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew.