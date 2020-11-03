Norfolk’s libraries will all close during national coronavirus lockdown

The Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library in The Forum in Norwich will, along with all other libraries in the county, be closed during the national lockdown.

All of Norfolk’s libraries will be closed during the national lockdown, county council bosses have announced.

Norfolk County Council said that, following the government announcement, all 47 of its libraries, plus its mobile libraries, would close from Thursday, November 5 until further notice.

The county’s libraries closed their doors during the March lockdown and gradually reopened their doors over the course of the summer.

The council had been seeking guidance from the government over whether libraries could remain at least partially open for people who use computers for benefit claims, but has taken the decision to shut them.

Just last week, the council, which had extended how many items people could borrow to 45 just before the first lockdown, had said the number would be cut to 20 and that overdue charges would kick in from November 22.

But people will now not have to rush to return or renew their books.

A spokesman said: “Following the recent government announcement all Norfolk libraries will be closed from Thursday, November 5.

“Library users will not need to renew or return the items they have borrowed as all loans will be automatically renewed and no overdue charges will be applied while libraries are closed.

“Online activities will continue through the Norfolk Libraries and Information Service social media channels and via the Norfolk libraries website where customers can also borrow a wide range of eBooks and magazines.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back when it safe to do so and hope to see as many people as possible online throughout the next month.”

The council had already said its museums which had recently re-opened would have to close.

But Norfolk’s recycling centres will remain open during the second national lockdown, However the reuse shops will close.