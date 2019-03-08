The Norfolk village that has been signless for five years

With its green, cricket pitch and community centre, Aldborough has almost all the hallmarks of your typical English village.

However, for the past four years it has been without one of these staple characteristics - its village sign.

Various complications have meant it is now almost five years since the village's waymarker was taken down for repairs, having reached the point where it was close to collapse.

While the post itself remains, the sign is still yet to be replaced - much to the confessed embarrassment of the parish council.

Keith Good, who has lived in the village for 21 years, said: "It is a bit sad really - I worked in construction and worked on Norfolk and Norwich [University Hospital] and that took a shorter time to be built than this is taking.

"It should not be difficult to replace a village sign."

Martin Elliott, chairman of Aldborough and Thurgarton Parish Council, said the original sign was gifted to the village around 25 years ago, but had been corroded by weather and time.

He said: "In all honesty, it is a bit embarrassing - it has gone on for far too long. However, I really hope something can be in place by the spring.

"As a parish council we have agreed to replace the sign and funds have been set aside to do this, but we want to make sure we get it right."

After inviting villagers to submit ideas, the council originally enlisted the help Finn Woodcraft, to produce designs for the sign.

The proposal was for a two-sided sign, with one side replicating the original and a cricket scene on the reverse. However, the designs that returned did not meet the council's expectations, leaving them on the hunt for a new contractor.

Pam Finn, of Finn Woodcraft, said: "It is a shame, but it is just one of those things. I would have loved to do it, but it's their [the council's] prerogative."

It comes after another village, Little Plumstead near Norwich, was also left without its sign, after it was taken down for repairs in November.