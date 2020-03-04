Search

Advanced search

Poll

'Dereham deserves better' - Demand for action over town's abandoned restaurant

PUBLISHED: 12:05 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 04 March 2020

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

It has been closed for nearly half a decade, but the abandoned Indian restaurant remains frozen in time with its menu still hung on the wall outside and salt and pepper shakers laid out on tables.

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Tables, salt and pepper shakers, and dead plants can still be seen through the window. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPAkaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Tables, salt and pepper shakers, and dead plants can still be seen through the window. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dereham's long-forgotten Akaash Tandoori Restaurant, based on Market Place, closed its doors for the final time back in late 2015.

And despite repeated calls from residents, visitors and councillors to do something about the disused building, dead plants remain in the window collecting dust.

Breckland Council says it is doing what it can to move forward, and had been working to track down the owners.

Harry Clarke, both a Dereham Town councillor and Breckland District Councillor, first put together a plan of action with the district council back in the middle of 2017 but since then, he said nothing has come to fruition.

"It's been nearly three years since something has been done," he said. "Sometimes I've felt like a lone voice and to say it is a frustration is an understatement.

"The building is in a dangerous state, the alarm goes off in it all the time.

"Would this happen in some other town or some other place? No, it would not. People think 'this is Dereham' when they come to the town."

Mr Clarke said he believed that action would only happen now if the building "started falling into the street".

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. An old menu still hangs on the wall outside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPAkaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. An old menu still hangs on the wall outside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"It can't be that difficult to sort it.

"I'm just ashamed and I've stopped raising [the issue].

"Dereham deserves better."

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. The restaurant inside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPAkaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. The restaurant inside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

READ MORE: Overgrown plot of unused land in Dereham set to be transformed after cash injection.

Breckland councillor Alison Webb also raised the issue of the appearance of the building at a recent Dereham Town Council meeting.

Speaking to the full council, she explained that Breckland Council was still trying to find out who is ultimately responsible for the building before they can go any further with regards to repairs.

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPAkaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Speaking after the meeting, she said: "It is listed on the unsightly sites register but the issue was finding the owner.

"It is unsightly and does need something doing about it. It is not nice."

She claimed the district council was doing "everything it can to move things forward" and said the enforcement team had confirmed that the building was safe in its current condition.

A Breckland Council spokesperson added: "We are currently waiting for an update from the Akaash Restaurant before deciding on the most appropriate course of action."

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPAkaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It is believed that the owners have now been traced.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

hapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24