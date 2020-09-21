Campaign aims to dispel adoption myths and find loving homes for children

Norfolk County Council is backing a campaign to bust myths around who can adopt children. Pic: Archant Library. Archant

A new campaign has launched to dispel myths around who is eligible to adopt and highlight that, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, there are children looking for their new family.

Norfolk County Council is backng the #YOUCANADOPT campaign to highlight how people can adopt from a variety of backgrounds, including single parents, people from all religions and people from the LGBTQ+, Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities.

John Fisher, the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Whether you are single, in a same sex relationship, are living in rented accommodation or own your own home, have a pet or have a disability – please don’t rule yourself out - all we see are potential loving adoptive parents.

“I urge anyone who has been thinking about adoption to make contact and speak to our friendly team who will be able to talk to you about what adoption might mean for you and start you on your journey to giving a child their forever family.”

Ricky Cooper, assistant director for children’s social care at County Hall, said: “This is a national campaign that raises the profile of adoption and dispels some of the myths about who can be an adoptive parent.

“In Norfolk, we continue to need adopters from all walks of life that represent our children and young people.

“I would encourage anyone who had thought about becoming an adoptive parent to take the leap and contact us to find out more.”

Further details at www.norfolk.gov.uk/adoption or call 01603 638343.