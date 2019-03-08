Action will be taken to move Travellers on from park and ride site

Action is to be taken to move a small group of Travellers which has set up at a park and ride site on the edge of Norwich.

Two caravans and a van were at the Costessey Park and Ride site on Tuesday morning.

They had parked on the left hand side of the site, from which park and ride services were operating as normal.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “The required assessments of the unauthorised encampment have been carried out in accordance with legislative requirements.

“A direction to leave notice will be served shortly.”

Earlier this month, a group of Travellers was briefly camped at the Costessey Park and Ride site, prompting the council to set in motion a direction to leave.

The encampment came after Travellers moved off St Crispins Car Park in Norwich, where they had been parked for almost a week.

An initial five caravans had been joined by three more, before the group left the 80-space pay-and-display car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road.

The car park remained open throughout the encampment, but a number of spaces were blocked.

And Norwich City Council confirmed that, during the time Travellers were on site, enforcement at the car park was suspended – so no parking ticket infringement penalty notices were issued to any vehicles.

Vehicles which do not display parking tickets in city council car parks are liable to a £50 fine, reduced to £25 if paid within two weeks.

But a city council spokeswoman said: “During the time of the encampment, which obviously caused disruption to usual business, we took the decision to concentrate focus on getting the car park back into operation and so suspended all enforcement on the site, which means no vehicles would have been issued fines.”

The council said it lost about £770 in revenue from the car park during the encampment.

Following the group's departure, empty cardboard boxes, which had contained chainsaws, pressure washers and tools, was cleared away after they was piled up close to the car park's waste bins.

The council spokeswoman said it would not be pursuing any action for fly-tipping, due to difficulties tracing those responsible.