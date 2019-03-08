Charity wins £5.2m contract to run surviving Norfolk children's centres

Protesters against the closure of children's centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The identity of the charity which has won the £5.2m contract to run the Norfolk’s children’s centres which have been spared the axe has been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed that Action For Children will run the early childhood and family service from October this year.

The council took the controversial decision to shut 38 of the 53 children's centres in January as part of a move away from using centres to directly provide services.

Fifteen centres will survive as bases, with the council promising a targeted early childhood and family service in the community for families with children aged up to five, including in libraries, village halls and people's homes.

Staff in the centres were given the news today.

Sara Tough, director of children's services, said: “I'm confident that Action for Children will make a success of delivering our more targeted, consistent and accessible service, in line with national best practice.”

The budget to commission the services has been cut from £10.2m to £5.2m, although the council insists it should be seen amid a bigger package of investment.

They say there will be improved joint working with other organisations, better on-line advice and information, while Norfolk's 47 libraries are extending their bounce and rhyme and stay and chat sessions.

The 38 children's centres being axed will all have closed their doors by October at the latest.

But council bosses say they hope the majority of the remaining former children's centres sites will continue to be used by providers of services for children and families - supported by a £500,000 grant fund.

However, parents and opposition councillors were angry about the changes, with protests held, including in the streets of Great Yarmouth and at County Hall.

And the Local Dental Committee recently expressed its “dismay” at the closures, saying the centres gave a good opportunity to get information to “hard to reach families” about the importance of oral health.

You may also want to watch:

A number of centres across Suffolk, including those in Lowestoft, are under the threat of closure as part of a wide-ranging review of services by Suffolk County Council.

As many as half of the existing 38 could face closure, sources indicated earlier this month.

Which centres will remain as bases for the new service?

Breckland: Swaffham; Thetford (Kingsway)

Broadland: Acle; Drayton and Taverham

Great Yarmouth borough: Great Yarmouth (Priory); Seagulls

King's Lynn & West Norfolk borough: Downham Market; Nar

North Norfolk: Fakenham; North Walsham

Norwich city: Catton Grove, Fiddlewood, Mile Cross (CFM); City and Eaton; Earlham

South Norfolk: Diss; Long Stratton

Action For Children already runs the centres at Diss, Swaffham, Fakenham, Long Stratton, Drayton and Taverham, City and Eaton, CFM, Nar and Downham Market

The other centres are run by organisations including the Great Yarmouth Community Trust, Earlham Early Years Centre and Norfolk Community Health and Care