Boris: A47 Acle Straight dualling under ‘active consideration’

Boris Johnson pledged he would get the road dualled during a visit to the EDP office. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The long called for dualling of the A47 Acle Straight is under “active consideration”, prime minister Boris Johnson said today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prime minister Boris Johnson has said dualling the A47 Acle Straight is under active consideration. Photo: Sonya Duncan The prime minister Boris Johnson has said dualling the A47 Acle Straight is under active consideration. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Earlier this month, Highways England announced the scheme would not be brought forward under the government’s next wave of road improvement schemes until at least 2030.

The news met with outcry in the region, with campaigners frustrated they would not see the road dualled in their lifetimes.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Anger as A47 Acle Straight dualling ruled out for at least a decade

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

It came after prime minister Mr Johnson pledged he would get the road dualled during an interview with the Eastern Daily Press (EDP) ahead of the December 2019 general election.

But during prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons today (Wednesday, September 30) Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP, asked the prime minister if this “inexplicable decision would be revisited”.

Mr Johnson said the government was “immensely ambitious for the improvement of our transport infrastructure”.

He said: “Active consideration is now being undertaken of that project again and I understand that parliamentary colleagues are meeting with Baroness Vere, the roads minister, this week to discuss the options for additional schemes from 2025 onwards.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: ‘I’ll get A47 dualled’