A47 dualling debate extended by three weeks as hundreds have their say already

PUBLISHED: 12:03 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 17 April 2020

A consultation over the A47 has been extended by three weeks. Norfolk County Council cabinet member Martin Wilby, inset. Picture: Highways England/Archant

People have been given an extra three weeks to have their say on the much-awaited dualling of the A47 - with hundreds already having done so.

EDP A47 dualling campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEDP A47 dualling campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Before Covid-19 forced the country into lockdown, Highways England opened a consultation into multi-million pound plans to dual the road between North Tuddenham and Easton.

It was due to close last week, however, people wishing to have their say on the proposals have now been given until April 30 to make their voices heard.

Prior to lockdown measures coming in, 643 people attended exhibitions into the scheme - which is part of the £300m A47 corridor project - with hundreds more submitting thoughts.

Peter Havlicek, Highways England’s programme lead for the A47, said: “We’ve been encouraged by the strong public turnout at events so far and extending the consultation was the right thing to do in response to the disruption from the pandemic.

Map showing the different improvements planned along the A47 corridor. Pitcure: Highways EnglandMap showing the different improvements planned along the A47 corridor. Pitcure: Highways England

“We know that there is a lot of support for this improvement and we hope everyone with an interest in this scheme will take part in this consultation to help refine our plans further and deliver the best road.”

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport, urged people to make their voices heard as part of the consultation.

He said: “I’m pleased to see things are happening at last and look forward to seeing the results of the consultation and get things moving.

“This is an extremely important piece of road so it is vital that it is improved in a way that suits everybody, from the motorists that use it to the people who live along it.

“Fully dualling it is something that has been talked about since around 2014 and we’re keen for it to be done and done right.”

Richard Hawker, of Hockering Parish Council, however, who has been campaigning for an extension, has argued more time should have been afforded.

He said: “An extra three weeks isn’t really much help with us still in lockdown. We had hoped to hold a public meeting during the consultation period so our parishioners could share ideas with one another and better inform how they respond but that just hasn’t been possible.”

Further details of the proposals can be found on Highways England’s website.

