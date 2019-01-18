Search

Decision day for average speed cameras and lower speed limits on A149

18 January, 2019 - 07:00
Councillors will today decide whether to install average speed cameras on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

They will also consider a proposal to reduce the speed limit from 60 to 50mph through part of the Queen’s estate.

Proposals to site the devices on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton were first revealed a year ago.

But county councillors Stuart Dark, Andrew Jamieson and Michael Chenery, whose wards include stretches of the road, said they were not consulted on the proposals.

A report to Norfolk’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, which meets this morning, says they raised concerns from the local community about speed limits and safety issues at a number of junctions along the route, which is used by an average of 15,000 vehicles a day.

The report proposes reducing the speed limit to 50mph between the B1439 junction at Babingley and the B1440 George Pratt Roundabout at Dersingham. It says “low cost” junction improvements will also be made to junctions around Wolferton.

It adds: “Local members also expressed concerns about crashes in the vicinity of the junctions at Beach Road and Common Road.

“As such, we will review this section of road (from a point south of Beach Road to the A149/B1440 roundabout), with a view to promoting a lower speed limit and within this section and work with the local member to take forward low-cost junction improvements.”

The report says there were 46 accidents in which people were injured on the stretch of road between 2010 and 2015, two of them fatally and 13 serious. It says the road has an accident rate below the national average.

It concludes: “The average speed camera proposal is the intervention that is likely to have the biggest impact in terms of reducing the numbers and severity of road traffic accidents at this location.”

