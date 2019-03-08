Pub told to make 'major improvements' after low food hygiene rating

A well-known pub has been told it needs to make major improvements after scoring one out of five in its latest food hygiene rating.

The Horseshoes on Lower Street in Billingford was told that its system for the management of food safety was inadequate after a visit by inspectors.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme rates food businesses on their hygiene standards on a scale ranging from zero, which means urgent improvement is necessary, to a top rating of five, which is very good.

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors, who paid an unannounced visit to The Horseshoes on June 6, found serious failings and said that major improvements were necessary.

But they said the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, had been "generally satisfactory".

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to enable good food hygiene was also rated as "generally satisfactory".

The Horseshoes declined to comment on whether it had carried out the major improvements called for by inspectors. Its landlord said: "Everything is a matter of public record. I don't think there is anything I wish to add to it."

Management of food safety includes ensuring that checks are in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The pub, between Scole and Harleston, overlooks the iconic Billingford windmill close to the Norfolk/Suffolk border and is a familiar sight to motorists on the main A143 road.

On its website the pub boasts that it is "well known as a good food pub for traditional home cooked food" and highlights its Sunday carvery.

South Norfolk Council said it was still working with the pub to raise food hygiene standards.

A spokesman said: "We work with businesses to help make sure that improvements are made and standards are raised. We don't just leave them to deal with issues, we suggest people they can talk to and help they can get."