A140 plans could see work begin on three roundabouts in 15 miles

PUBLISHED: 18:17 18 December 2018

Plans for three new roundabouts on the A140 are to be decided next year with construction possibly starting in 2019. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Construction could begin next year on three new roundabouts within a 15 mile stretch of the A140 after plans were submitted for a second scheme on the main Norwich to Ipswich road.

The northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County CouncilThe northern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Suffolk County Council has now lodged plans for a £5.4m project to build two roundabouts and a link road at Eye Airfield aimed at improving traffic flow and tackling accident black spots at junctions with the B1077 and Rectory Road and Thrandeston and Yaxley roads.

The link road would also unlock the area for development including 600 new homes, 230,000sqm of new industrial space and an estimated 2,000 new jobs.

The existing stretch of the A140 at the junction for Thrandeston near Eye Airfield where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: GoogleThe existing stretch of the A140 at the junction for Thrandeston near Eye Airfield where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: Google

The planning application could be determined as early as March and if approved construction could begin next summer with an opening in the spring 2020.

Jessica Fleming, local councillor on Suffolk County Council, said: “I am very pleased to see this happening. I think it will be a big improvement. There have been a number of very bad accidents including fatalities. That whole area has got very awkward with entrances and exits from the A140 at the best of time and when the visibility is poor it is very dangerous.”

The southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County CouncilThe southern of two roundabouts planned for the A140 near Eye Airfield. Picture: Suffolk County Council

The Eye scheme is less than 15 miles from a £4.4m project from Norfolk County Council to build a roundabout at the A140/B1527 junction at Hempnall designed to improve congestion and safety at the crossroads, which has seen more than a dozen accidents in the past five years.

A planning decision on that scheme is also expected early next year raising the prospect that all three roundabouts being under construction at the same time.

Suffolk county councillor Jessica Fleming who has welcomed plans being submitted for two roundabouts on the A140 near Eye. Picture: Gregg BrownSuffolk county councillor Jessica Fleming who has welcomed plans being submitted for two roundabouts on the A140 near Eye. Picture: Gregg Brown

The Norfolk project is linked to the delivery of 1,800 homes and 9.5 acres of employment space at the nearby Norfolk Homes development in Long Stratton; and both schemes are part of development along the A140 corridor.

Earlier this year the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) approved almost £1.5m from its Local Growth Fund towards the improvements at Eye and a further £650,000 towards work at Hempnall.

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilThe existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where there are plans for a new roundabout. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Doug Field, chair of New Anglia LEP, said “The A140 corridor has huge potential for generating economic growth through new enterprise, jobs and homes, but only if improvements are made. These projects will improve safety and ease congestion along the road, while also delivering tangible economic benefits to both north Suffolk and south Norfolk.”

