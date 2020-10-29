Section of A11 to close for three nights for resurfacing

Part of one of Norfolk’s busiest roads is to close for three nights to allow an £87,200 resurfacing project to be carried out.

The A11 Newmarket Road will shut for three nights from Monday, November 9, while works to resurface a section of it are done.

The works, which will involve stripped a section of the existing surface then relaying it, will see the southbound carriageway of the road closed between the Thickthorn and Cringeford roundabouts,

It will also see road studs replaced and lining reinstated, with the works planned outside of the summer season to minimise disruption.

The works will take place across three nights between 8pm and 6am, allowing the road to continue using during the day.

Overnight, diversions will be put in place, but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

Norfolk County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public in advance for its patience.