A day in the life of the homeless in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 15 January 2019

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles spends a day with Norwich homeless charity St Martin’s Housing Trust.

The growing problem of homelessness in Norwich has been well-publicised.

Walk around the streets of the city centre, especially late at night or early in the morning, and it won’t take long before you come across the heartbreaking sight of someone huddled up in a doorway, trying to bed down for the night,

But are more people having to face up to life on the streets of our city? And if so why and what is being done about it?

And what do the homeless themselves say about the problem?

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin'sDr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin's

These are just some of the questions editor David Powles will be asking as he spends the day with St Martin’s Housing Trust, the city’s dedicated homeless charity.

You can follow his progress here. If you want to comment on what he says or join in the debate you can via twitter @David_Powles.

Watch out online and in print for a full report from the day.

