Search

Advanced search

How £870k to help rough sleepers in Norwich will be spent

PUBLISHED: 09:20 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 29 January 2020

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

An £870,000 cash injection from the government to combat rough sleeping in Norwich will create new support worker roles and increase access to detox services among other initiatives.

Kevin Maguire, Labour 's cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.Kevin Maguire, Labour 's cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment at Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.

Norwich City Council will be awarded £869,534 in the next financial year to help its response to homelessness - part of a £112m national drive to address the problem.

It is the largest sum given to a council in Norfolk by a significant distance, with some £1.4m dedicated to the county in total.

And the city council has set out how it will use the six-figure sum, which it had to apply for ahead of the award.

Among the provisions it will allow for is the continuation of the Pathways service, a multi-organisational approach to working with rough sleepers involving the council, St Martins and other charities and groups.

It will also allow to council to continue other current interventions, such as the employment of a mental health nurse, a winter shelter post and additional hostel beds.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Maguire, Norwich City Council's cabinet member with responsibility for rough sleeping, said: "We are not seeing a let up in the numbers of people ending up on the street due to a lack of support available for substance misuse and mental health issues.

"This funding is needed to address gaps in specialist provision for people with multiple and complex needs, extending and adding to the support provided through the Pathways service.

"There is a commitment from all partners and commissioners to address this, but it will take time and investment to make a real impact."

Additionally, the funding will improve access to detox services and allow the creation of new support worker roles and a drug and alcohol nurse, who will work closely with Public Health and Change Grow Live.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has welcomed the funding boost.

She said: "I am delighted to see Norwich receiving this additional funding to help tackle rough sleeping. This vital investment will help people who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes improve their lives and get back on their feet."

MORE: More than £1.4m of government cash to help tackle homelessness - but how much is your council getting?

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

There are plenty of events to keep you busy this weekend in Norfolk Credit: L-R Twentieth Century Fox/IMDB, Jaz Instone-Brewer, Helen Murray

‘A major step change’: 200 arrests made in fight against organised crime

Checking insurance details of a driver who was stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How £870k to help rough sleepers in Norwich will be spent

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Banham big cats will go wild for your old ‘purrrfume’

Calvin Klein Obsession for Men is particular renowned for being popular with tigers. Picture: Banham Zoo
Drive 24