Road will be closed for 72 days for sewage works

Little London Road in North Walsham will be closed for 72 days.

Motorists can expect delays when a road is closed for 72 days while sewage works are carried out.

A spokesman for North Walsham Town Council said: “Norfolk County Council proposes to make a Temporary Traffic Order affecting Little London Road from its junction with B1145 The Street for a distance of 150 metres eastwards in North Walsham because of a first-time sewage scheme.

“The road will be temporarily closed, except for access, from February 4 to April 16 for the duration of the works, expected to be 72 days within the period.”