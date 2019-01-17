Search

New lodge-style caravans with verandahs at holiday park

17 January, 2019 - 15:53
New timber lodges at Woodland Holiday Park could look like this. Pictures: Parker Planning Services

New timber lodges at Woodland Holiday Park could look like this. Pictures: Parker Planning Services

New lodge-style caravans with verandahs could be built at a north Norfolk holiday park to meet tourism demand.

New timber lodges could look like this. Pictures: Parker Planning Services

Plans have been submitted for 68 static timber lodges on agricultural land at Woodland Holiday Park (WHP) in Cromer Road, Trimingham.

A statement submitted with the application for a change of use of 2.8ha of land states that the expansion at the park will create both full and part-time jobs for local people.

The lodges would be developed in two phases with 31 on Margate Hill followed by 37 at Button Stores.

The holiday park has been owned by the same family since 1970.

Figures show that there were 620,700 staying or overnight trips to north Norfolk in 2017, up 12.1pc on 2016, compared to a 3pc increase across England as a whole.

The accompanying report states that “uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the consequent weakened pound making holidays abroad less attractive has provided the right conditions for WHP’s expansion.”

