How hardship fund is helping those in need in Waveney

PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 06 May 2020

East Suffolk Council's headquarters. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

More than 40 groups have benefitted from a special hardship fund established to support those in need.

Packages being delivered by Coming Together Waveney. Picture: Coming Together Waveney

As part of East Suffolk council’s response to the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable residents, a community fund was launched recently.

It aims to relieve hardship, need and isolation by enabling community groups and organisations to mobilise support for the residents who are most at need or vulnerable in the district.

The Coming Together Waveney logo. Picture: Coming Together Waveney

Thanks to funding from councillors, 44 groups tackling coronavirus have now benefitted from East Suffolk’s Covid-19 Hardship Fund – with East Suffolk Council having now paid out more than £63,000 to local community groups.

Among the groups benefitting is Aldeburgh Good Neighbours Scheme, Coming Together Waveney, Hour Community in Framlingham, Woodbridge Emergency Response Group, Suffolk Age UK, Supporting Lowestoft, Citizens Advice Bureaux as well as local town and parish councils.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk council’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “This is a great example of the fantastic community spirit we have in East Suffolk and I am proud of how everyone is pulling together to help those who need it the most.”

With Coming Together Waveney set up in a response to the crisis, the group has provided more than 150 free food items and hampers to those who are high risk, vulnerable, elderly, disabled and isolating in the Waveney area.

Each hamper contains between £15 to £20 of free food and basic essentials to survive.

A group spokesman said: “This funding has enabled us to buy more fresh fruit and veg, milk, bread and other essential items that we don’t always receive through donations.

“This has helped us to keep up with the daily demand, which on a busy day can amount to over 25 requests.

“Each hamper costs between £15 to £20, so we are reliant on funding to help those who need us.”

For more information or to get in touch with Coming Together Waveney, visit www.comingtogetherwaveney.uk go to its page on Facebook, call 03333355237 or email support@comingtogetherwaveney.uk

With grants of between £50 and £2,500 available through East Suffolk Council’s Covid-19 Community Fund, anyone wishing to highlight a resident or group in need of support is asked to email the team on communities@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-funds/ for further information.

