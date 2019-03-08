Search

Plans for 322 homes in village on the grow given green light

PUBLISHED: 16:34 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 10 April 2019

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Archant

Councillors took just moments to give the green light to a scheme promising more than 300 homes in a rapidly-expanding Norfolk village.

An application looking to build 322 homes on land in Rackheath, close to the Northern Distributor Road, went up before Broadland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The scheme looks to make use of 14 hectares of land off Green Lane West in the village, and was submitted by Wheatman Planning Ltd on behalf of Norfolk Homes.

The proposals, which were originally met with trepidation from Norwich Airport, will include 90 affordable homes - a figure 5pc lower than the 33pc first touted.

However, members of the planning committee were unanimously in support of the scheme, voting it through with little debate.

John Ward, Conservative councillor for Sprowston east, was first and last to contribute to the debate around the scheme.

He said: “I’m very pleased with the development and move the recommendation to approve it.”

Committee members then unanimously voted to grant the scheme full planning permission.

Ahead of the decision Simon Wheatman, of Wheatman Planning, told the committee the scheme would provide a £3.2m community infrastructure levy contribution, while also pledging a £496,000 contribution towards sporting facilities and allotments off site.

Mr Wheatman said discussions were also ongoing about providing a new village sign for Rackheath.

Alongside providing the 322 homes - which will range between one and five bedrooms in size - the scheme will see a man-made mount between the site and the £205m road increased in height to around 4m. This will be to limit noise impact on the people who move into the homes.

The development is the latest in a line of schemes for the village, which is likely to evolve into a small town in years to come.

It will place homes close to the site of the Rackheath North Masterplan - where up to 4,000 homes, three schools and a Second World War memorial garden could be built.

It also neighbours two already approved schemes for the village - of 205 and 157 homes respectively.

