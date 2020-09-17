Search

‘Brighter, more inviting’: town’s £3.5m market revamp agreed

PUBLISHED: 07:22 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 17 September 2020

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Plans for a £3.5m redevelopment of Great Yarmouth’s marketplace have taken another step forwards after councillors agreed to green light the “significant” project.

Architects redesigned the scheme following concerns from Historic England that it could change “the character of the important space”.

But during a Great Yarmouth borough council planning committee meeting, held on Wednesday, September 16, councillors heard the design would reflect local culture.

Jerene Irwin, architect at Chaplin Farrant, said the design would also “retain community amenities”.

She said: “This is a significant project for the town and we have developed it in conjunction with the town centre working group.

“The market needs to provide traders and customers with better facilities. There is a need for a larger events space which led to the move further north.”

And she said the completed market would have “flexible stalls and well-lit spaces between them”.

Independent councillor Adrian Myers asked how much space would be taken up by the market shifting slightly northwards, as well as how the cleaning of the new glass roof would work.

Ms Irwin said the first block of the two-day market would be taken over by the new design and that the “substantial roof” had been designed so cleaning could be carried out via a long hose.

Councillors unanimously voted to approve the plans.

Planning committee chairman Carl Freeman said: “It’s an exciting step for the next stage forward for the market place.”

And Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the Labour and Conservative groups, said: “This important planning decision gives the green light to the council to press ahead with this significant and exciting investment in the Market Place, which is a key part of our wider town centre regeneration programme.

“With planning consent and funding in place, people can look forward to a brighter, more inviting market in the heart of the historic Market Place, with improved market facilities and a unique design which compliments the historic setting, supports the market itself and the wider town centre.

“Preliminary on-site works will start this year with ground investigations and archaeological surveys, running alongside procurement of a construction contractor, with the ambition to start phase one of construction this winter as planned.

“The phased approach allows the new market to occupy much of the footprint of the existing facilities, while enabling traders under the covered market to continue operating from their current location during works, with traders relocating to occupy new stalls in two separate phases.

“To further assist traders, we’re pleased to report that Policy and Resources Committee will next week consider a recommendation to establish a helpful relocation fund from the council, which traders would be able to access, if they wish, to spread the upfront costs of fixtures and fittings over the life of the lease on their brand new unit.”

