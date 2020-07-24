29 play areas across north Norfolk to reopen

A new play area opened at Holt Country Park earlier this year. Picture: NNDC Archant

North Norfolk District Council’s 29 play areas will reopen from Friday, July 24.

The government announced that outdoor play areas could reopen from Saturday, July 4 on a discretionary basis.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said that, like many other councils and play area providers across the country, it took the difficult decision to not open the play areas until it was deemed as safe as possible to protect residents.

The play areas were closed as part of the coronavirus lockdown.

Virginia Gay, NNDC portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing, said: “We will be reopening all of the 29 council operated play areas in the district. It is a measured response and we ask all people using the play areas to take responsibility for hand-washing and social distancing. Please look out for our signage, which will provide further guidance.”

The council will review its operation on a regular basis.