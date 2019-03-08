New homes planned for 'vacant disused land'

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape Archant

More than 20 new homes could be built on a vacant site in Lowestoft, provided plans get the go-ahead.

The proposed residential development centres around 21 homes being built on vacant, disused land where planning permission has previously been approved for residential and leisure schemes.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for the "construction of up to 21 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space and ancillary infrastructure and works" on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft.

An outline application from Lawson Planning Partnership (LPP) has been submitted to the council on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd.

It is currently awaiting decision.

The vacant development site - which lies to the south side of Leisure Way near to the Travelodge Hotel - benefits from "an extant planning permission for residential use, up to 17 dwellings," according to a planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicants.

They intend to develop the site as "planning permission has been previously approved for both residential and leisure schemes."

The proposed scheme of 21 new properties - consisting of eight, three or four bed houses; seven, two bed houses; four, three bed houses and two, one bed apartments - is envisaged as "a mix of two and two-and-a-half storey units."

With the site measuring around 0.73 hectares (1.80 acres) of "relatively flat vacant disused land" mostly enclosed by fencing, it states: "It is the remaining undeveloped plot from a previously consented and extant mixed-use development including a leisure scheme covering the wider area on land south of Leisure Way."

Among associated works forming part of the proposal is the "provision of informal public open space" as well as the provision of roads, footpaths, car parking areas and garage accommodation for selected units, the provision of footpath links to Leisure Way and the open space to the back of Gainsborough Drive to the south of the site.

It states: "It is clear that the land has been identified as a suitable development site, where the principle of accommodating residential development has been accepted and established."

In conclusion, the applicant says: "it has been demonstrated that the proposal represents sustainable development and that the planning balance is firmly in favour of approving this application without delay."