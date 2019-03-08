Search

Advanced search

New homes planned for 'vacant disused land'

PUBLISHED: 11:40 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 26 September 2019

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Archant

More than 20 new homes could be built on a vacant site in Lowestoft, provided plans get the go-ahead.

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

The proposed residential development centres around 21 homes being built on vacant, disused land where planning permission has previously been approved for residential and leisure schemes.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for the "construction of up to 21 dwellings with associated landscaping, open space and ancillary infrastructure and works" on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft.

An outline application from Lawson Planning Partnership (LPP) has been submitted to the council on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd.

It is currently awaiting decision.

The vacant development site - which lies to the south side of Leisure Way near to the Travelodge Hotel - benefits from "an extant planning permission for residential use, up to 17 dwellings," according to a planning, design and access statement submitted by the applicants.

They intend to develop the site as "planning permission has been previously approved for both residential and leisure schemes."

The proposed scheme of 21 new properties - consisting of eight, three or four bed houses; seven, two bed houses; four, three bed houses and two, one bed apartments - is envisaged as "a mix of two and two-and-a-half storey units."

With the site measuring around 0.73 hectares (1.80 acres) of "relatively flat vacant disused land" mostly enclosed by fencing, it states: "It is the remaining undeveloped plot from a previously consented and extant mixed-use development including a leisure scheme covering the wider area on land south of Leisure Way."

Among associated works forming part of the proposal is the "provision of informal public open space" as well as the provision of roads, footpaths, car parking areas and garage accommodation for selected units, the provision of footpath links to Leisure Way and the open space to the back of Gainsborough Drive to the south of the site.

It states: "It is clear that the land has been identified as a suitable development site, where the principle of accommodating residential development has been accepted and established."

In conclusion, the applicant says: "it has been demonstrated that the proposal represents sustainable development and that the planning balance is firmly in favour of approving this application without delay."

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk set for election shake-up - but number of county councillors will not be cut

A map of the current Norfolk electoral boundaries. Pic: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

Beccles author shortlisted for £20k prize and Amazon Prime series

Author Ian W Sainsbury who is up for the Kindle Storyteller Award with his novel The Picture On The Fridge, at his home in Beccles, Suffolk. PHOTO: Paul Davey/SWNS

Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

New homes planned for ‘vacant disused land’

An indicative masterplan submitted on behalf of site owner Frostdrive Ltd to East Suffolk Council for up to 21 new homes on land south of Leisure Way in Lowestoft. Picture: BROOM LYNNE Planning Design Landscape

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists