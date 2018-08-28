‘Absurd’ plans for up to 200 homes in Norfolk village criticised by residents

East Harling could see up to 198 new homes if plans are approved by Breckland District Council. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Plans for nearly 200 new homes on the edge of a small Norfolk town have been described as catastrophic and absurd by residents.

Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, has called a public meeting to discuss the plans. Picture: Philip Edge Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, has called a public meeting to discuss the plans. Picture: Philip Edge

Chesire-based speculative developers Gladmans have applied to Breckland District Council for permission for up to 198 new homes to the south of East Harling, on land between the B1111 Garboldisham Road and Lopham Road.

More than thirty objections have already been lodged by locals who have raised concerns about transport and a lack of public services.

One response said: “The effect on the infrastructure of our village by the addition of a further 455 residents together with their cars would be catastrophic.”

The village is a popular place for developers, with a 67-house development next to Kenninghall Road, which was initially refused in August 2018, now going through the appeal process.

Breckland District Council’s emerging local plan has also already allocated an agreed expansion of 85 homes next to Kenninghall Road.

This could see villagers forced to accept 350 new homes in the near future.

Another response from the public branded the application “absurd” and said the village’s doctor’s surgery and school are already under immense pressure.

They said: “The bottom line is the village’s infrastructure with regards to schools, doctors, parking and roads simply could not cope with the large increase of people and vehicles.”

In the application, Gladmans state the vision for the site is for it to be sensitively designed and complementing the character of the town.

They state the plans aim to “create a logical, carefully considered and positive extension to East Harling, which will transition between the existing settlement to the north and west and the surrounding countryside to the south and east”.

Chairman of Harling Parish Council, Philip Edge, has called a public meeting to give residents a chance to make their views heard before the council decide to support or oppose the prospective development.

He said: “The parish council don’t, at this stage, oppose or support this application.

“We want the members of the public to tell us about how they feel not only about this application but also how they want to see the village look in 20 years time.”

The meeting will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, January 16 and will be held at the Village Hall on School Lane.