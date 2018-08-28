Search

Advanced search

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

PUBLISHED: 11:23 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 26 November 2018

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans have been submitted to demolish dilapidated buildings and build 20 new houses on the site of a former plant nursery.

Plans for 20 new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne. Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk CouncilPlans for 20 new houses at the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne. Picture: Michael Howard Homes/Mid Suffolk Council

Suffolk luxury house builder Michael Howard Homes wants to build a mix of detached bungalows, semi-detached houses and four and five-bed detached houses on the former site of Goldbrook Plants on Abbey Hill in Hoxne, near Diss.

Before its closure the plant nursery was known as specialists in the popular garden plant hostas, boasting an extensive collection numbering over 1,000 varieties.

Under the plans submitted to Mid-Suffolk Council redundant small buildings and structures that were in use when the site was a nursery would be removed and replaced with 20 dwellings, seven of which will be affordable homes.

In its planning submission, the developer states: “It is considered that the layout and design is sympathetic to the adjacent built environment. It removes an unsightly collection of dilapidated buildings and structures from the village and provides a good degree of landscaping complementing the surrounding features and properties.”

Most Read

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Vote for your favourite house on legendary Christmas lights estate

Claire Melton in the doorway of her property in Wood Avens Way neighbourhood annual Christmas lights 2018

Number of homes sold in Norfolk down by 12 per cent as political uncertainty deters buyers

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast