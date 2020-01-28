'An exciting new space for everyone': Work begins on £1m park

Work has officially started at �The Ness�, the most easterly park in the UK. Cllr Craig Rivett and mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor. Picture: Kate Ellis Archant

Major works have begun to transform Britain's most easterly point and create a landmark destination.

With the plans to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a true visitor attraction - making it a tourist destination that rivals Land's End and John O'Groats - it will see a new park and gateway unveiled.

With work officially starting at The Ness - the most easterly park in the UK - the site, next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, will be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

And as Lowestoft's unique position is celebrated with the development of a new park, it also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

The Ness, which is being delivered by Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants, will showcase Lowestoft's maritime heritage and feature a picnic and play area, a bespoke bridge to the sea wall as well as interactive and educational information.

The site, which will be sensitively landscaped to protect the area's unique flora and fauna, also includes the seafront walkway and the most easterly point in the UK at Ness Point.

The Ness will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of north Lowestoft.

And with an official 'sod-turning' event held last Wednesday, January 22 to mark the beginning of the works, which are being carried out by Blakedown Landscapes, the new park is expected to be unveiled by early summer.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: "I am delighted to see work under way at The Ness; the park will provide an exciting new space for residents and visitors to enjoy and create a focus for the most easterly point in the country."

Alice Taylor, Mayor of Lowestoft, said: "Lowestoft is moving forward with several great new projects starting up and this new Ness Park is the first of many that will brighten up the town and improve the quality of life for all of our citizens.

"This park is a permanent improvement for a patch of disused land and will enhance the health and wellbeing of everyone, young and old, while celebrating our rich heritage."