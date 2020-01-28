Search

Advanced search

'An exciting new space for everyone': Work begins on £1m park

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 28 January 2020

Work has officially started at �The Ness�, the most easterly park in the UK. Cllr Craig Rivett and mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor. Picture: Kate Ellis

Work has officially started at �The Ness�, the most easterly park in the UK. Cllr Craig Rivett and mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor. Picture: Kate Ellis

Archant

Major works have begun to transform Britain's most easterly point and create a landmark destination.

Work has officially started at �The Ness�, the most easterly park in the UK. L-R: Cllr Craig Rivett, Paul Wood (Head of Economic Development, East Suffolk Council), Alice Taylor (Mayor of Lowestoft) and Richard Best (Project Manager, East Suffolk Council). Picture: Kate EllisWork has officially started at �The Ness�, the most easterly park in the UK. L-R: Cllr Craig Rivett, Paul Wood (Head of Economic Development, East Suffolk Council), Alice Taylor (Mayor of Lowestoft) and Richard Best (Project Manager, East Suffolk Council). Picture: Kate Ellis

With the plans to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a true visitor attraction - making it a tourist destination that rivals Land's End and John O'Groats - it will see a new park and gateway unveiled.

With work officially starting at The Ness - the most easterly park in the UK - the site, next to Birds Eye on Whapload Road in Lowestoft, will be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017.

And as Lowestoft's unique position is celebrated with the development of a new park, it also aims to secure the future of the net drying racks, which were once used by the fishing industry in the heyday of the herring trade,

The Ness, which is being delivered by Lowestoft Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Concertus Design and Property Consultants, will showcase Lowestoft's maritime heritage and feature a picnic and play area, a bespoke bridge to the sea wall as well as interactive and educational information.

The site, which will be sensitively landscaped to protect the area's unique flora and fauna, also includes the seafront walkway and the most easterly point in the UK at Ness Point.

The Ness will improve access, knowledge, participation and enjoyment of north Lowestoft.

And with an official 'sod-turning' event held last Wednesday, January 22 to mark the beginning of the works, which are being carried out by Blakedown Landscapes, the new park is expected to be unveiled by early summer.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: "I am delighted to see work under way at The Ness; the park will provide an exciting new space for residents and visitors to enjoy and create a focus for the most easterly point in the country."

Alice Taylor, Mayor of Lowestoft, said: "Lowestoft is moving forward with several great new projects starting up and this new Ness Park is the first of many that will brighten up the town and improve the quality of life for all of our citizens.

"This park is a permanent improvement for a patch of disused land and will enhance the health and wellbeing of everyone, young and old, while celebrating our rich heritage."

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich City transfer rumours: Sinani summer deal agreed

Danel Sinani, front, in action for Luxembourg against Northern Ireland last year Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

‘The long squelch home’ - suspected coursers swim for safety

Two cars carryng suspected hare coursers were abandoned in flood water on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Man seriously injured after crashing into garage

The car crashed into a garage on Melton Gate in Wymondham. Photo: Google
Drive 24