Norfolk groups can share £1m to make buildings COVID-19 safe

A £1m pot of cash can be used by community groups to make adaptations to buildings to allow social distancing, council bosses have said.

Norfolk County Council announced the Social Infrastructure Fund earlier this year, to provide grants between £50,000 and £250,000 to groups.

And Andrew Proctor, leader of the council, has said money can be used for changes required because of COVID-19’s repercussions.

Mr Proctor said: “Community groups have played a sterling role in supporting Norfolk throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new, annual fund will help them strengthen our communities, by providing support for local buildings and facilities.”

Groups have to make a contribution towards the costs, which could come from other grants, loans or fundraising.

Details at www.norfolk.gov.uk/socialinfrastructurefund