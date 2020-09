17 training days of live firing and aircraft flying planned at Norfolk military bases

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Photographer: SAC Jamie Ledger © UK MOD Crown Copyright 2020. This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or trans

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place at bases on 17 days and nights this month.

Residents can expect to hear firing and see aircraft over Stanford, near Thetford, and at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, training areas throughout September.

The military will be firing small arms and heavy weapons on various days between September 10 and 27 on STANTA while aircraft will be in use at Sculthorpe between September 14 and 25.

There will also be additional aircraft on various days at STANTA between September 10 and 25.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said: “Live firing sorties at UK air to ground ranges are part of the essential training that ensures that RAF and allied front line aircrew are ready to defend our interests across the globe.

“Red flags by day and red lamps by night will indicate that live firing is taking place within the range boundaries.

“Do not enter the danger area when the range is in use, this is a danger to life.

“Do not touch any military debris, it may be dangerous.”

Air activity at both bases can be expected throughout the daytime and night, while firing activity ranges depending on the day.

Firing activity at STANTA

Small Arms

September 12- Day and Night

September 15 - Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

September 17 - Day and Night

September 18 - Day

September 19 - Day and Night

September 22 -Day and Night

September 23 - Day and Night

September 24 - Day and Night

September 25 - Day

September 26 - Day and Night

September 27 - Day

Heavy Weapons

September 15 - Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at STANTA

Helicopter

September 10 - Day and Night

September 11- Day and Night

September 12 -Day and Night

September 13 - Day and Night

September 15 - Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

September 21 - Day and Night

September 22 - Day and Night

September 23 - Day and Night

September 24 - Day and Night

September 25 - Day

Propeller

September 14 - Day and Night

September 15 - Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

September 17 - Day and Night

September 18 - Day and Night

September 19 - Day and Night

Jets

September 17 - Day and Night

September 18 - Day and Night

Aircraft activity at Sculthorpe

Helicopter

September 14 - Day and Night

September 15 - Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

September 17 - Day and Night

September 21 - Day and Night

September 22 - Day and Night

September 23 - Day and Night

September 24 - Day and Night

September 25 - Day

Propeller

September 14 - Day and Night

September 15 -Day and Night

September 16 - Day and Night

September 17 - Day and Night

September 18 - Day and Night

September 21 - Day and Night

September 22 - Day and Night

September 23 - Day and Night

September 24 - Day and Night

September 25 - Day