Revealed: How 13 schemes will share nearly £5m from tax on new homes

The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road.

A new roundabout, a major school extension and boosts for sports and recreation are among 13 projects sharing almost £5m thanks to a tax on developers.

A new roundabout could be installed in Plumstead Road.

Councils have agreed how to spend millions of pounds generated through the community infrastructure levy - which developers have to pay into a pot shared between authorities in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk, along with County Hall.

One of the biggest beneficiaries will be Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, with £2m towards a major expansion.

A spokesperson for the academy said: "We are in very early discussions with the local authority regarding the possible expansion of the school and will keep the community updated as these plans progress further.

"The academy is currently significantly oversubscribed and with planned housing developments over the next few years, we expect demand for places to increase further."

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader.

A sum of £725,000 is also earmarked for a new roundabout at Plumstead Road East, on the outskirts of Norwich.

Plans for that £1.4m roundabout, between Thorpe End and Dussindale Drive have been lodged with Broadland District Council, having already secured funding from other sources, such as the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

The roundabout would serve two stalled development sites of 645 homes and almost 60,000 square metres of office and industrial space.

And it is key to the creation of a link road between Norwich Airport and Broadland Business Park.

Ormiston Victory Academy at Costessey.

More than £700,000 is also to be awarded to the mooted country park near Horsford and £60,000 for the swimming pool at Recreation Road Infant School, to open it up for more community use.

More than £100,000 will go towards new all-weather tennis courts in Lakenham recreation ground and Heigham Park, although Green councillors have criticised the latter scheme.

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader and chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership, said: "This unique arrangement of pooled funding we have in place between Broadland, Norwich and South Norfolk mean planned development in our areas helps us provide infrastructure needed both to deliver economic growth and support our communities."

What are the schemes and how much are they getting?

Extension for Ormiston Victory Academy: £2m

Improvements to access for 20 Acre Wood in Earlham, Norwich: £62,450

The project will improve an existing woodland path through 20 Acre Wood from Enfield Road to Earlham Green Lane. The current path itself is used regularly by the community to get to the West Earlham shops, school and health centre.

The project involves installing a raised hard surface path to avoid damaging any tree roots, and this would be suitable for both cyclists, pedestrians, mobility scooters and push chairs.

The project would also install way-markers at each end of the path, and a wooden chicane to slow pedestrian movement from the path to the tarmac path and road.

A second part of the project will work with the Friends of West Earlham Woods and the nearby infant and primary schools to develop a sense of community ownership of the woodland.

Aylsham Sports Hub phase 3: £475,000

The project is to deliver a full-size, floodlit 3G pitch on the site of the Aylsham Sports Hub at Aylsham High School.

The project will deliver the pitch, which can be sub-divided into three smaller pitches suitable for football and rugby.

The project also will deliver a two-team changing room, and FA standard referees' area next to the gym/fitness building.

Crusaders Rugby Club clubhouse extension: £150,000

The project will improve facilities at Crusaders Rugby Club, based in Little Melton. That would include four en-suite changing rooms, a new referees' changing space, refurbished and extended social spaces, an accessible entrance, first floor viewing area and new accessible toilets.

East Wymondham green infrastructure: £45,862

The project will deliver infrastructure around the Oxford Common site to create an accessible area for residents to visit for recreational purposes. The project will establish about 1800m of new permissive paths, with a new circular walk route and the enclosure of nine hectares of grassland for restoration of the site to County Wildlife Site standard.

Frenze Beck green infrastructure: £35,000

The project will deliver a number of green infrastructure updates and installations on Frenze Beck, on the eastern edge of Diss.

The work includes the installation of new entrance gates, the design and installation of new information boards and trails,installing benches and picnic benches and the installation of gravel footpaths to unlock access to two viewing areas.

Hellesdon Station green infrastructure: £232,300

The project will create a range of inter-related green infrastructure improvements in the Hellesdon Station area.

That includes improvements to the red pedalway and purple pedalway on Marriott's Way, making walking and cycling routes better.

It would also see new and improved recreational facilities, including canoe launch platform, picnic area, path access and car park improvements

There would also be natural area enhancements to river valley sites; Hellesdon Mill Meadow, Marlpit Paddock and Hellesdon Marsh. That includes vegetation management, habitat improvement, tree planting and landscaping

Ketts County long distance trail: £97,630

The project is to create a long-distance walking trail from Wymondham to Norwich via a number of South Norfolk towns and villages. It is the intention of the project to create several circular walks near/next to areas of increased development along the route.

North West Woodlands project (new country park near Horsford): £715,000

Council leaders hope the new park, between Felthorpe and Horsford, will encourage people in and around the city to enjoy nature closer to home.

Broadland District Council negotiated with the landowners of Houghen Plantation to buy the site earlier this year.

The plantation is next to acres of common land and the council believes it can create a park comparable to the popular Whitlingham Country Park.

Norwich Parks Tennis: £103,808

The project will deliver five all-weather tennis courts across two different parks in Norwich, to add to tNorwich Parks Tennis Programme. The courts will be located at Heigham Park (three courts) and at Lakenham Recreation ground (two courts).

However, Green city councillors have criticised the scheme, which Norwich City Council is also contributing money to. A group who live near Heigham Park want to maintain the existing grass courts, but are not being permitted to.

Plumstead Road roundabout: £725,000

Recreation Road pool in Norwich: £60,000

The project will increase car park capacity at the Recreation Road school swimming pool and install new fencing and a covered bike store.

It will also mean a trust or community interest organisation can be set up between Recreation Road Infant School, Avenue Junior School, Parkside Special Needs School and Norfolk County Council to manage both the pool and the sports centre on the site.

This project will increase the community access to the pool, while also increasing the number of hours which are available to be used by potential customers.

Wymondham Tennis Club: £149,932

The project improves Wymondham Tennis Club's facilities at Kett's Park in Wymondham.

This includes a new fourth court to provide additional capacity in an area of high housing and population growth.

The project will deliver the resurfacing of three existing courts which have experienced a lack of investment and appropriate maintenance, the conversion of floodlights to LED to provide lower running costs and also see netball courts provided on the site.