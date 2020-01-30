New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy Google Maps/Terry Jermy

A major junction could be replaced by a £1 million roundabout in a bid to alleviate traffic woes in a growing town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

The potential plans have been revealed to change the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford and replace it with a roundabout.

As part of Norfolk County Council's draft report, the Thetford Network Improvement Strategy documents state that the estimated cost to alter the junction would be in the region of £1 million.

This follows a transport assessment which was previously undertaken for the Thetford Sustainable Urban Extension to understand the impact of 5,000 new homes being built, which will increase the population of the town and traffic flow.

It states that the junction would operate "over capacity" in the future.

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

But Norfolk county councillor Terry Jermy said the funding was not there for it, and said the council needed to work quickly to provide the correct infrastructure to support a soon-to-be growing town.

Mr Jermy said: "The report talks about growth as theoretical but it's not, it is happening now. We need to get on with improvements to infrastructure or we will have issues.

"The roundabout is not going to happen, or it won't any time soon.

You may also want to watch:

"If you ask residents what their priority would be, it's the Mundford Road and Croxton Road junction. That is the worst and most dangerous junction in Thetford: make that a roundabout."

The draft report includes a series of measures to address traffic pinch points in Thetford which include improved signage to parking and key destinations via "more suitable and less congested alternative routes" which will reduce traffic routing via Nuns Bridge Road.

It also suggests enforcement of HGV restrictions in Thetford, particularly via the A134 and Nuns Bridge Road.

Mr Jermy said: "We have had long-standing issues with HGVs which have been destroying the roads. Improvement to those areas would cost tens of thousands of pounds and be deliverable very quickly.

"There are numerous traffic related hotspots in Thetford and we all know the county council has limited funds available. They need to carefully prioritise what areas can be improved to make the maximum difference for the least cost."