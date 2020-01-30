Search

Advanced search

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

PUBLISHED: 07:33 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 30 January 2020

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Google Maps/Terry Jermy

A major junction could be replaced by a £1 million roundabout in a bid to alleviate traffic woes in a growing town.

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

The potential plans have been revealed to change the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford and replace it with a roundabout.

As part of Norfolk County Council's draft report, the Thetford Network Improvement Strategy documents state that the estimated cost to alter the junction would be in the region of £1 million.

This follows a transport assessment which was previously undertaken for the Thetford Sustainable Urban Extension to understand the impact of 5,000 new homes being built, which will increase the population of the town and traffic flow.

It states that the junction would operate "over capacity" in the future.

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

But Norfolk county councillor Terry Jermy said the funding was not there for it, and said the council needed to work quickly to provide the correct infrastructure to support a soon-to-be growing town.

Mr Jermy said: "The report talks about growth as theoretical but it's not, it is happening now. We need to get on with improvements to infrastructure or we will have issues.

"The roundabout is not going to happen, or it won't any time soon.

You may also want to watch:

"If you ask residents what their priority would be, it's the Mundford Road and Croxton Road junction. That is the worst and most dangerous junction in Thetford: make that a roundabout."

The draft report includes a series of measures to address traffic pinch points in Thetford which include improved signage to parking and key destinations via "more suitable and less congested alternative routes" which will reduce traffic routing via Nuns Bridge Road.

It also suggests enforcement of HGV restrictions in Thetford, particularly via the A134 and Nuns Bridge Road.

Mr Jermy said: "We have had long-standing issues with HGVs which have been destroying the roads. Improvement to those areas would cost tens of thousands of pounds and be deliverable very quickly.

"There are numerous traffic related hotspots in Thetford and we all know the county council has limited funds available. They need to carefully prioritise what areas can be improved to make the maximum difference for the least cost."

Most Read

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police on scene of four vehicle collision on A47

Police are on the scene of a four vehicle collision on the A47 at Saddlebow. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours’ baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Norwich students best in Europe in Peaky Blinders-themed competition

Nikki Rose, who came runner up in Peaky Blinders-inspired international competition The Rookies 2020. Picture: Courtesy of NUA.

Victims slam ‘soft touch’ justice as only quarter of knife criminals jailed

Victims of knife crime have called for harsher sentencing as figures reveal a quarter of criminals caught with a knife in Norfolk were jailed in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Mihaela Anda/Archant Library
Drive 24