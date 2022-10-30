Political soundbites and slogans are mere Westminster squit games 

Opinion

Even in this age of rampant hyperbole, it can be hard to find the right adjectives or expressions to suit such unprecedented banana republic antics on the Westminster Whirligig as nights draw in. days stretch out on twists, turns and tantrums and weeks line up to rewrite history.

Political pundits headline writers and dizzy voters have dabbled with “farcical, “febrile” and “frightening “ while more erudite constitutional experts closer to home in a think tank somewhere between Stoke Ferry and West Dereham dismiss the whole sorry saga as “a load of ole squit”.

I fear that expert summary employing Norfolk’s most worthwhile commodity will go straight over any number of metropolitan heads buried in piles of cliches about unity, loyalty, integrity, levelling up, trickling down, lessons learned, our national interest and long-term stability in corridors of power.

Perhaps a newspaper cartoon starring Guy Fawkes in 1605 mode preparing a capital son et lumiere production beneath the Houses of Parliament best caught that weird cross between derision and disgust as he turns to his fellow plotters and whispers: “Don’t bother. They’re blowing themselves up!”

Bonnie Prince Boris managed a brief return from exile in the Caribbean to ensure his prodigal son role will have many more instalments to run in I’m a Prime Minister, Get Me Out of Here!. Other ego-infested shows lining up for our late-autumn television schedules include The Masked Chancellor and Leader of the Week to replace Match of the Day, Casualty and Pointless Politicians.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss can now relax and anticipate royalties from countless “appearances” in pub quizzes across the country including questions about shortest terms in high office. I can’t help wondering how many competitors will recall six months from now which constituency she represented from 2010 while being elevated to the leadership throne.

Rishi Sunak, her successor and feisty rival in their prolonged race a few feverish episodes ago, may be allowed a curt “I told you so!” reminder as he inherits a party in disarray and a financial mess out of the top cabinet folder marked “Don’t Be Economic with the Truth.”

I fear his immediate challenges will reach way beyond calming the national and global markets, fostering a new brand of togetherness across conspiratorial Tory benches and offering genuine hope to so many people wondering how on earth they can struggle through winter. No need for any sort of hyperbole to capture the mood as November’s icy blasts beckon.

Our third prime minister in seven weeks has to start closing a credibility chasm between befuddled voters and self-indulgent elected representatives who bend like reeds in a moody breeze and place expediency and personal ambition far above any legitimate common cause.

I have long been concerned by the amount of Westminster and Whitehall claptrap seeping into casual conversation on my Norfolk rounds. “Positive feedback” and “worst-case scenario” proved smarmy pacesetters for the dreaded level playing field at the end of the day. I should have run that one up the flagpole to see who saluted.

Now we’re likely to be fed bigger diets of facile soundbites, lazy abbreviations soppy slogans and tiresome trendy-babble before someone makes a fortune organising evening classes in proper joined-up writing and old-fashioned mardling. With no texting or tweeting in the interval.

How some of us yearn for the good old days when politicians and journalists shared straightforward ideas and ideals. You knew where you were with peace in our time before the wind of change ran through the pound in your pocket. Then along came Barbara Castle to usher in a fraught new era dubbed In Place of strife.

I stay convinced she meant to launch a Blackburn pop group of that name with Clause Four as main support on the bill – but spin doctors were just beginning to exert pressures on the national psyche.

They have ruled our hearts-and-minds charts ever since although Back to Basics suffered one major blip when a pun-loving contributor to the Financial Times ( the rich man’s Pink Un) suggested it told the story of a touching reunion at Luton Airport . He put confused readers out of their misery with the legend “Back to Bay Six.”

Sadly, such wit and invention have been rare in recent years, with Middle England still looking for The Third Way, Cool Britannia flagging badly after a heady start, Care in the Community letting down so many of those it was supposed to bolster and The Big Society taking little heed of Norfolk’s glaringly obvious North-South Divide.

Old Tories, New Labour, Liberal Democrat Upstarts … a depressing coalition of glib voices forming a perfect background choir for a bigger and brasher production of Les Misérables, kindly sponsored by bailed-out bankers and gloating energy bosses.

Cynical? Moi? Goodness knows I’ve tried hard to believe we really are All in This Together But it’s impossible to ignore obvious signs how such a verdict is being rent asunder by harsh economic injustices and painful examples of widening cultural and generational divisions.

The time has never been riper for a bold dash to the barricades by the Norfolk Independence Party. I understand a fully-costed moanifesto is being readies to impress the markets – especially in Aylsham, Downham, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, Swaffham and Wymondham.