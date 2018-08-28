Shrine to Polish troops is rededicated at Hunstanton
PUBLISHED: 15:26 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 18 November 2018
Archant
A shrine built by Polish soldiers who defended our shores has been restored.
Polish officers and men manned an armoured train which patrolled the coast between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton during the Second World War.
They were billetted in Heacham and Hunstanton, where they worshipped at the town’s Catholic Church.
Troops built an altar and shrine outside the church so they could hold Mass outdoors.
But it was demolished 60 years ago, when the church was extended.
Now parishioners and members of the town’s Polish community have rebuilt the monument.
It was re-dedicated at a special service today. Afterwards, people placed carr stone around its plinth, laid flowers in Poland’s national colours of red and white and lit candles.
Poles are celebrating the centenary of their independence, as well as the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.
MORE - Hunstanton’s armoured train and Polish shrine