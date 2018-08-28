Shrine to Polish troops is rededicated at Hunstanton

Members of the congregation and Hunstanton's polish community at the shrine Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A shrine built by Polish soldiers who defended our shores has been restored.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The restored shrine at the Catholic Church of Our Lady and St Edmund at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop The restored shrine at the Catholic Church of Our Lady and St Edmund at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Polish officers and men manned an armoured train which patrolled the coast between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton during the Second World War.

They were billetted in Heacham and Hunstanton, where they worshipped at the town’s Catholic Church.

Troops built an altar and shrine outside the church so they could hold Mass outdoors.

But it was demolished 60 years ago, when the church was extended.

An armoured train Picture: The Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum - London An armoured train Picture: The Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum - London

Now parishioners and members of the town’s Polish community have rebuilt the monument.

It was re-dedicated at a special service today. Afterwards, people placed carr stone around its plinth, laid flowers in Poland’s national colours of red and white and lit candles.

Poles are celebrating the centenary of their independence, as well as the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

MORE - Hunstanton’s armoured train and Polish shrine