Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run crash

The junction of Sandy Lane and Taverham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google Google

A moped rider was left injured following a hit-and-run incident outside Norwich.

Police were called at 8.41am on Monday to reports that a moped had collided with a vehicle in Sandy Lane in Taverham.

The vehicle, believed to be a 4x4, left the scene of the incident, at the junction with Taverham Road.

The moped rider sustained minor injuries in the collision but did not require further medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.