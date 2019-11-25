Search

Advanced search

Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run crash

PUBLISHED: 15:11 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 25 November 2019

The junction of Sandy Lane and Taverham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

The junction of Sandy Lane and Taverham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Google

A moped rider was left injured following a hit-and-run incident outside Norwich.

Police were called at 8.41am on Monday to reports that a moped had collided with a vehicle in Sandy Lane in Taverham.

The vehicle, believed to be a 4x4, left the scene of the incident, at the junction with Taverham Road.

The moped rider sustained minor injuries in the collision but did not require further medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

No rush to remove NDR cat graffiti despite ‘joke wearing thin’

Graffiti cats have been painted on the bridges of the NDR. Pic: Ellie Wilkinson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists